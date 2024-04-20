Cocaine wrapped in foil falls to ground in front of cops in fateful encounter

FOIL-wrapped cocaine falling from a man's pants in front of police has brought a 46-year-old to court.
Guy Fitzpatrick of Endurance Court, Llanarth, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 10, 2024 to possessing a prohibited drug.
Police documents before the court said police stopped a vehicle on Suttor Street in Bathurst at about 10.20am on February 5, 2024 and they saw Fitzpatrick in the passenger seat fidgeting with his wallet.
Due to police suspicions, he was searched, and police say a piece of foil fell onto the ground from his pants.
Fitzpatrick said it was cocaine and that he had bought it from a pub, according to police.
He was given a court attendance notice before officers returned to Bathurst Police Station and found the drugs weighed 0.066 grams.
IN delivering the sentence, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said of Fitzpatrick, who the court heard was on a pension: "If he can afford to buy drugs, he can afford to pay a fine."
Fitzpatrick was convicted and fined $400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.