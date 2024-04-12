Young man jailed for stealing hoodies and snacks in crime crawl

A 20-year-old man has told his friends he loved them as he was taken from Dubbo Court House in handcuffs.
He was sentenced to jail after a night of break and enters.
Zac Waring, of Spring Street, Orange, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal and aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend to steal at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 10.
Court documents state that at 7.50pm on May 16, 2023 Waring went to Dubbo Police Station and was seen wearing a blue jacket, blue 'Puma' shirt with red writing, black pants with white writing down the side and work boots.
Later during the night, Waring was picked up by a co-accused in a white Subaru Impreza.
At 11.40pm Waring was driven to Early Settlers - a furniture store - on Cobra Street in Dubbo.
Waring got out of the car with two other people while the co-accused remained in the car and reversed it into a door to gain access to Early Settlers.
Waring entered the store with two others before they all got back into the car and drove away. They could not find anything to steal.
At 2am the co-accused drove Waring and others to the Metro Station on the Mitchell Highway, Lucknow.
Waring exited the front passenger seat and grabbed a large pair of bolt cutters from the rear seat. He then smashed one of the glass doors before throwing the bolt cutters onto the ground and entering the service station, taking assorted snacks.
Other unknown persons entered the service station, also taking snacks before leaving.
This was captured on high quality CCTV. Waring is seen in the footage wearing the same clothing as previously seen at Dubbo Police Station. 'New balance' price tags were located near the front door of the service station which can be clearly seen dropped out of the vehicle in the footage.
Waring then travelled to Bathurst with the group.
At 3.35am Waring travelled to Intersport on William Street in Bathurst.
He exited the car with the same pair of bolt cutters and wore the same clothing depicted at the Metro Service Station. Waring smashed the top portion of the glass door.
Waring then grabbed several hoodies and began throwing them out the front door. The hoodies were collected by the co-accused and the other people. The group placed the items into the Impreza and drove away.
The group, including Waring, was taken to a Spring Street, Orange address.
At 8.45am Waring was found in Orange. Police introduced themselves and he was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he was read his rights.
He spoke with Aboriginal Legal Service and got advice.
Waring participated in an electronically recorded interview where he denied all the allegations, stating the co-accused picked him up from Dubbo and took him straight to Orange.
Waring's solicitor told the court there was no denying these were serious crimes and her client had the role of breaking into the businesses.
"He was on bail at the time which is an aggravating factor," she said.
"He is a young man, just 20-years-old and is someone who has had a disadvantaged background."
The solicitor said Waring was "genuinely" remorseful and was currently looking for work.
"He has come to realise how hard it is to maintain good jobs and businesses and realises the detriment to owners and businesses he broke into," she said.
Magistrate Gary Wilson told the court these were very serious charges.
"This type of offending happens in Dubbo and surrounding areas daily, this area has the highest break and enters than any other area in the state and it's unacceptable," he said.
"In this circumstance you hit three places in one night, it was clearly a planned excursion as you drove a considerable distance."
Mr Wilson said people should not close up shop in the afternoon and then worry about being broken into at night.
"Stealing goods cannot be tolerated and a message needs to be sent to yourself and the community that break and enters are not tolerated," he said.
Waring was sentenced to 12 months in jail and will be eligible for parole on September 21, 2024.
"I love you my brothers," Waring said to his friends as he was taken from the court room.
