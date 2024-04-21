Crash at intersection spirals into charges for unsupervised learner

CRASHING into a car after failing to give way at an intersection spiralled into two charges for one learner driver.
Steffanie Marie Welton, 30, of Beddie Street, West Bathurst, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on April 10, 2024 of negligent driving and driving without a supervisor.
Police documents before the court said Welton was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe along Corporation Avenue in Robin Hill at about 4.15pm on March 13, 2024 when she failed to give way and hit a Holden Rodeo.
The impact caused both vehicles enough damage that they were not able to be driven, so emergency services were called.
The victim in the matter made a statement before Welton was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, police said they found Welton only held a learner's licence and that she was driving unsupervised at the time.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Welton aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in her absence.
Welton was convicted and fined $1300.
