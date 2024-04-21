Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Crash at intersection spirals into charges for unsupervised learner

By Court Reporter
Updated April 21 2024 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CRASHING into a car after failing to give way at an intersection spiralled into two charges for one learner driver.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.