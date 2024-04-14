Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Animal love: Jess shares her favourite show pastime with next generation

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 14 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS A young girl, her favourite part about the show was patting the chicks in the animal nursery, and now as a Year 11 student, Jess Nakad is sharing this love with the next generation of kids.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.