Honey and wax still burning hours after bee farm goes up in flames at Blayney

HONEY and wax are still burning hours after a Blayney bee farm went up in flames.
At least 20 firefighters rushed to the building on Marshalls Lane following emergency calls about 7.30am on Monday.
"It's not completely out," Fire and Rescue duty commander Dane Phillipe told Orange's Central Western Daily.
"It's continuing longer than we first would have expected.
"We're trying to use a forklift to move some of the material away so that the water can penetrate deeper.
"It's stacks of beehives, so you got the wax and honey."
Billowing black smoke and intense flames could be seen from hundreds of metres away when the fire began.
Images show an "Australian Queen Bee Exporters" sign on the alight building. It is next door to Ecrotek Beekeeping.
RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW crews remain inside and are likely to remain on scene until at least 1pm.
No injuries have been recorded, NSW Ambulance said.
It's unclear what caused the blaze. NSW Police told the CWD it is not deemed suspicious.
It follows a string of significant fires in the town.
The abandoned Blayney Abattoir went up in flames at about 3am on November 11, 2023.
A house on Sturt Street was destroyed in a blaze at about 6.30am on May 2 the same year.
