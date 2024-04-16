Why this addition to health centre will be a 'beacon of hope'

IT'S being called "a symbol of solidarity and support".
A Red Bench unveiled out the front of the Central West Women's Health Centre in Kelso is a "beacon of hope" for survivors of domestic and family violence, according to centre manager Karen Boyde.
The bench was unveiled on April 11, with support from Bathurst Quota, at an event attended by community members and supporters dedicated to ending violence against women.
The Red Bench Project is an initiative of the Red Rose Foundation, a national charity that works to address the impact of domestic violence across communities.
Ms Boyde said the bench is "a poignant reminder of the importance of creating safe spaces and fostering conversations about domestic and family violence" and "serves as a visual representation of hope, resilience, and the collective commitment to supporting survivors on their journey towards healing and empowerment".
"This initiative is a testament to our ongoing efforts to raise awareness, provide support, and advocate for positive change in our community," she said.
Along with the unveiling, Bathurst Quota president Sally Moore presented Central West Women's Health Centre (CWWHC) with a cheque for $2400 - the proceeds of a recent trivia night.
Ms Boyde said those funds assisted with the Red Bench project and will allow the centre to provide practical support to women in crisis.
"The Red Bench initiative aligns with CWWHC's mission to empower women, promote health equity, and advocate for a violence-free community," she said.
"Through collaborative partnerships and community engagement, CWWHC continues to make a positive impact on the lives of women, children and young people in Bathurst and beyond."
For more information about CWWHC and its services, visit www.cwwhc.org.au or phone 6331 4133.
THE Central West Women's Health Centre recently welcomed a $1.417 million increase in funding.
The new money will mean "adequate and sustainable funding to deliver what we're currently delivering", Ms Boyde said, "so we won't have to go cap in hand to the government, [and] other philanthropic organisations to seek funding".
"We'll have adequate funding to continue this service into the future," she said.
