Bushrangers celebrate two of their most loyal and hard working volunteers

WENDY Grundy and Tony Fisher have been acknowledge for their years of volunteer work for the Bathurst Bushrangers by being named as latest additions of the life members list.
Whether it's playing, coaching, organising or cooking the duo have been instrumental in making the club what it is today.
Grundy and Fisher were recently presented the awards by their own children during an emotional night at the Bushrangers clubhouse at George Park.
The duo were incredibly humbled to be recognised by a club they love.
"It's really lovely. I didn't realise how emotional I would feel, especially because Steven, my son, did my presentation and it just pulled at the heart," Grundy said.
"It's so special and it's lovely to be acknowledged."
"I was quite surprised. I'm very honoured and humbled to be given life membership," Fisher said.
"I never expected this. You volunteer because you love volunteering. On the night we won our awards Wendy made a point of saying that volunteering is one of the best things you can do.
"Considering I've only been associated with the club for around 16 years now, it's an honour. There are people in the club who have been around longer who are very deserving."
When you think of the biggest surname involved in the Bathurst Bushrangers club it's hard to go past 'Grundy'.
The family have been a mainstay of the club since the pre-merger days with the Bathurst Eagles.
Husband and wife Graeme and Wendy Grundy first became involved with the Bathurst club in the 90s when their sons - Matt, Steve and Peter - followed friends across to Australian Rules football and instantly fell in love with the sport.
Graeme would go on to become president of the club - a role which he has since returned to - while the three kids became mainstays of the senior men's side into the 2010s (with Steve and Peter still playing for the club).
"When we moved to Bathurst the boys were doing soccer ... and one of Matthew's best mates got him into AFL. We soon got them all into it and the boys were soon asking 'Why didn't you get us into this earlier?'," Wendy said.
"Before you knew it I was doing the canteen and Graeme was coaching and we went from there. If I wasn't driving kids somewhere I was washing tops, filling out forms and organising functions."
Wendy then found the perfect way to bring players together and build up a strong culture.
"One night we went down to KFC after training and we saw three of the uni boys from the team there. It's not like a lot of local kids, who head home for dinner, so I went to a bakery after work to grab pies for the boys who weren't heading home for dinner," she said.
"That just became something that got bigger and bigger. I realised I could cook for them, and it's become something that the boys believe is a big thing to them. It brings everyone together.
"We've built up a great system now, and lots of people have helped out with it.
"AFL has been a real family thing, and as we're seeing the boys move into their 30s you really appreciate that side of it. Graeme and I feel so lucky to be involved in so many lives."
Fisher didn't start out as a Bushranger but began his playing career as an Orange Tigers junior in 1983, before playing down in South Australia for the Onkapringa Football Club during his army years.
He stepped back from the game for a couple of decades but after moving to Bathurst Fisher's son, Pat, began playing junior football with the Bushrangers and before he knew the elder Fisher would find himself on the field for the club.
From there it ballooned into a range of committee roles and amazing memories on the field.
"I just helped out with the under 14s when Pat played there, when I was just running water, and then I started playing in 2010 because they were short on numbers," Fisher said.
"Then in 2012 Graeme [Grundy, president] asked me if I wanted to coach the under 18s for 2013. I said 'Yeah I can do that. I'm not sure what I'm doing but I'll give it a go', and then he asked if I wanted to be on the committee.
"I was treasurer for three years and coached that under 18s side for five years - winning three in a row at one point. It was great to do that with my son as well."
Fisher also won a treble of reserve grade titles, with one of those coming as a co-captain in 2011.
He moved on from coaching in 2017 before he came back onto the committee to be club secretary two years later when new president Alex Sparks asked if he wanted to take on the role.
Fisher's thankful to everyone who has made the Bushrangers journey such a memorable one.
"You can't do this without the support of people close to you. There's Patrick and my new partner, Barb, and many around the club," he said.
"I feel lucky and privileged to have worked under some great presidents, Graeme Grundy, Alex Sparks and Ciara [Kearns] who did such an excellent job last year. David Flude is another you has been incredibly supportive."
