'I really didn't expect to win': national award came as a shock for Hickey

ON their first attempt at a national award, the Hickey family has come away with a win.
Precision Martial Arts won the martial arts category at the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards, held in Sydney on April 12 and 13.
Business owner Warren Hickey said it was "an experience" to enter the awards and then win with their application, which was prepared by good friend Gerarda Mader on behalf of the business.
The martial arts category had 15 finalists, so there was plenty of competition to overcome.
"Because it was our first time, I really didn't expect to win," Mr Hickey said.
"I thought usually you try for a few times until you work out what you have to do to win, but the story we told was good enough."
Mr Hickey believes the way the business navigated the COVID-19 pandemic was a big reason behind the award win.
"We attacked instead of retreated," he said.
"We borrowed money and we built another floor and we created two new spaces for our business.
"We've got a gym space now downstairs and there will be another gym space upstairs in the future."
They also diversified the business to include programs for preschool children, people with disabilities, and women recovering from childbirth.
This is in addition to classes for children and adults in a variety of martial arts, including kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and karate.
Precision Martial Arts was not the only Bathurst business to be recognised at the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
Vanessa Pringle Floral Design also won its category, while two other businesses, The Persuader and Bell Conveyancing, were finalists in their respective categories.
Mr Hickey has come a long way since arriving in Bathurst in 1976.
He began teaching karate at the Mitchell College of Advanced Education, then in school halls, and eventually ended up renting a space to expand the business.
Precision Martial Arts now has its own building in Bradwardine Road, which was purchased around 12 years ago, and the business has continued to expand.
"Now we own the building and have developed new spaces in the building and we're moving forward with more expansion plans for the future," Mr Hickey said.
