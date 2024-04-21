Check out the action at the Macquarie United v Eglinton U14s game

AFTER an opening round washout, Saturday's round two Bathurst District Football under 14s match between Macquarie United Tigers and Eglinton was the teams' first game of the year.
Played on Proctor Park 1, it was a pulsating match between the two teams, only separated by the one goal, with Macquarie ultimately getting the 1-0 win.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was at the match and snapped all the action between the two teams, as they battled it out in the first match of the regular season.
Do you recognise anyone we got a photo of?
In other under 14s matches, Gulgong Lions thumped Bathurst 75 8-1, while in a match on Wednesday, April 10, Macquarie United Leopards got up 4-0 against Scots All Saints College.
Teams will not play on Saturday, April 20, on the first weekend of the school holidays and will return to action a week later on Saturday, April 27.
