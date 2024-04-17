Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kate's having a conversation with some exceptional women | The arts

By Maryanne Jaques
Updated April 18 2024 - 12:49pm, first published April 17 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Smith in Highway Of Lost Hearts.
Kate Smith in Highway Of Lost Hearts.

BATHURST'S Kate Smith is an exceptional creative herself - recently the creator of Fast Cars, soon to star in the NSW tour for Mary Anne Butler's Highway Of Lost Hearts (May 16 at BMEC, then around the state), and my colleague at Arts OutWest recently wrapping up the extraordinary Virtual Art Snacks arts in aged care program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.