Kate's having a conversation with some exceptional women | The arts

BATHURST'S Kate Smith is an exceptional creative herself - recently the creator of Fast Cars, soon to star in the NSW tour for Mary Anne Butler's Highway Of Lost Hearts (May 16 at BMEC, then around the state), and my colleague at Arts OutWest recently wrapping up the extraordinary Virtual Art Snacks arts in aged care program.
She's also just launched a new podcast, Creative Force: A podcast with exceptional women.
"When COVID-19 moved our worlds inside, perceptions about where we live and work changed forever," Kate said.
"I was also deeply excited about trying my hand at something very new. Podcasting. I wanted to find new ways to express my creativity and was deeply challenged in new ways and old, learning so much about my creative process along the way.
"The women I spoke with light up the skies with their brilliance, living their rich, creative lives loud and proud. I can't wait for you to meet them."
In the first instalment, Kate talks to Kirsty Whiten, based in Fife, Scotland. Kate and Kirsty met back when Kate was awarded a Create NSW Regional Arts Fellowship.
Kate curated a program of professional development that included, among a long list of experiences, an artistic collaboration with Kirsty, a visual artist.
"Our conversation explores what inspires her artistic practice and process, returning home and what is it about her extraordinary paintings that makes people look closer."
In the second episode, out yesterday, Kate is closer to Bathurst.
She talks to Dr Michelle Evans, who has just herself launched a report on Indigenous Economic Power Project Snapshot 3.0, spotlighting Indigenous business.
"Warm, whip-smart and down-to-earth, Michelle's super power is her ability to weave stories around her research to help us understand and connect ... we talk identity, place, belonging and where to go for stillness," Kate said.
Listen here: www.buzzsprout.com/2276365
CALLING all musicians. BMEC, Music NSW and Arts OutWest will host a Music Industry Mixer to bring music-based artists together for networking, industry updates and for us to meet you, find out what you do and see how we can collaborate.
Join us at this free event next Wednesday, April 24 at 7pm at BMEC.
WHERE can I show my art? How do I get started? Popular questions.
Here are some of the current visual art-based opportunities in our region:
The excellent Peisley Street Gallery in Orange is calling for unrepresented artists to submit work for consideration.
The gallery is looking for early and mid career through to established solo, group or collaborative artists from the Central West, Orana and Far West of NSW.
Examples of work (including bio) may be sent to hello@thepeisleystgallery.com.au for consideration.
Oberon Council will again hold an Indigenous Art Exhibition for NAIDOC Week and is calling for First Nations artists to submit work.
It's for exhibition July 8-18 in Oberon.
There's an entry form under "opportunities" on the artsoutwest.org.au website. Email to debra.keane@oberon.nsw.gov.au by July 3, 2024.
Cudgegong Camera Club in the Mudgee area invites entries to the 10th Annual Sandy Smith Memorial Photo Competition.
Photographers of any age and skill level are encouraged to enter.
Waste To Art entries are now open in Bathurst (closing May 6) and Orange (closing May 31).
The Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize is an annual art prize and exhibition that aims to foster a sense of identity, pride and place in Cabonne while encouraging and showcasing the high calibre of creative talent in the region. Entries close May 17.
Entry forms for the popular Gulgong Art Show are due by May 31.
The Grenfell Henry Lawson Art Prize shows in Grenfell over the June festival long weekend. Entries close May 24.
The Corner Store Gallery Orange's Regional Landscape Prize, closing August 4, aims to foster established and emerging creative talent in regional Australia.
Entry forms or further details for all these can be found under "opportunities" on the artsoutwest.org.au website.
THE calendar is full of lots of creative activities for kids over the school holidays.
See the full list or add your own upcoming event via What's On at the Arts OutWest website.
