'Just want to bring people together': Dinner invitation at Black Springs

RESIDENTS and "weekenders" from across the district are invited to the Black Springs hall on Saturday, April 27 for a dinner to bring the community together.
"Our families built this fabulous big hall to give us somewhere to meet together and enjoy themselves," Black Springs Community Association president Leon Dwyer said.
"It's available for rent for weddings and wakes and events like that, but we need to use it more as a social hub for our community, too.
"We just want to bring people together. There are a lot of people who've moved into the area over the past few years that most of us have never met.
"We hope these people will come, but we're happy for anyone with a connection to the place to join us on the night."
The dinner will commence at 6pm and the evening will feature beautiful home-cooked food, tea and coffee.
Tickets are $20 per person.
Patrons need to bring their own drinks and a sense of fun.
Bookings can be secured by phoning Ceanne on 0473 328 577.
