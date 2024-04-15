Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Just want to bring people together': Dinner invitation at Black Springs

By Contributed
Updated April 15 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karel Hogan, Leon Dwyer and Janet Dwyer outside the hall at Black Springs.
Karel Hogan, Leon Dwyer and Janet Dwyer outside the hall at Black Springs.

RESIDENTS and "weekenders" from across the district are invited to the Black Springs hall on Saturday, April 27 for a dinner to bring the community together.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.