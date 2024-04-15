Take the chance to explore Lithgow district historic treasure

A LITHGOW district treasure will be open this weekend.
"Cooerwull", Bowenfels is a colonial heritage jewel, set just west of the Blue Mountains, made up of a remarkable series of early brick and sandstone buildings.
In 1824, the builder, Scottish immigrant Andrew Brown, was given a grant of 200 acres at Bowenfels.
His original simple cottage, built in the early 1820s, remains as the northern rooms of Cooerwull House, the home of impressive proportions that Brown created with extensions undertaken in the 1830s and 1840s.
A separate kitchen building was reputedly overseen by Christina Brown when she came from Scotland as Brown's new bride in 1841.
Brown went on to build other brick and stone buildings to complete the cluster of pre-1850 buildings that can be seen today.
A privy, barn, stables incorporating coachman's quarters, shearing shed, equipment storage shed and conservatory, all in a consistent architectural style, creates a stunning building cluster which became the headquarters of a grazing holding of 190,000 acres on the Castlereagh River.
By 1850, Brown was shearing thousands of sheep at Cooerwull brought down each year from the Castlereagh. Final extensions to the house were completed in the 1860s.
At the kind invitation of Cooerwull's owners, direct descendants of Andrew Brown, the Lithgow Branch of the National Trust has been invited to manage an open day to allow people with an interest in colonial heritage to view this remarkable building cluster.
Guests can view the house and farm buildings and roam freely through the grounds.
Knowledgeable local guides will provide an insight into key features. Admission includes a commemorative booklet incorporating an incisive article by noted Andrew Brown scholar, the late Associate Professor Ian Jack.
Bookings are essential.
Go to Try Booking at https://www.trybooking.com/COQFN.
Proceeds from the day will be used to fund conservation work on this important early colonial property.
For inquiries, call Celia Ravesi, 6331 7251.
A coffee cart and refreshments will be available.
The open day will be held at 36 Andrew Street, Bowenfels on Sunday, April 21 from 10am to 4pm.
Admission will be $25 for adults and accompanying children under 15 free.
