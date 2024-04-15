Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Take the chance to explore Lithgow district historic treasure

By Contributed
April 15 2024 - 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooerwull House in the 1860s with Andrew Brown, Christina Brown and daughter Grace in the carriage.
Cooerwull House in the 1860s with Andrew Brown, Christina Brown and daughter Grace in the carriage.

A LITHGOW district treasure will be open this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.