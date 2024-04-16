Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Two cars collide at Wallerawang, one man transported to Orange Hospital

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
April 16 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has been taken to Orange Hospital after a car crash near Wallerawang on Tuesday morning, April 16, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.