Two cars collide at Wallerawang, one man transported to Orange Hospital

A MAN has been taken to Orange Hospital after a car crash near Wallerawang on Tuesday morning, April 16, 2024.
NSW Ambulance were called to the scene at around 7am, following reports of a two-car accident along the Castlereagh Highway at Wallerawang, between Bathurst and Lithgow.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics treated a man believed to be in his 40s at the scene, before taking him to Orange Hospital by road ambulance for further treatment.
According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash occurred in the vicinity of the Castlereagh Highway and Springvale Lane intersection.
As of 7.30am, April 16, Live Traffic NSW was reporting that traffic on the Castlereagh Highway was affected in both directions.
Road users are urged to avoid the area, plan ahead to allow more travel time, and monitor the Live Traffic NSW website for further updates.
And if driving through the area, exercise caution and reduce your speed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.