Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

There's not many tickets left, but here's how you can win some for Bathurst's NRL game

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated April 16 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE NRL is back in Bathurst on Saturday and if you haven't got a ticket, you better get your act in order.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.