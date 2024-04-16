There's not many tickets left, but here's how you can win some for Bathurst's NRL game

THE NRL is back in Bathurst on Saturday and if you haven't got a ticket, you better get your act in order.
Over 8000 tickets have been sold to the match between the three-time reigning premiers Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers at Carrington Park.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said it's looking like a bumper crowd for the re-match game from 2023.
"We've hit 8700 ticket sales, our best pre-game day sales to date. Accommodation occupancy rates are at 80 per cent for the weekend and even the weather forecast is looking good," he said.
"Our ticket sales are showing that 70 percent of sales are to fans from outside the 2795 area, so if you're thinking about buying a ticket and you live locally, you need to get in and buy a ticket soon as we could have our biggest crowd ever this Saturday."
The record attendance for a NRL match at Carrington Park stands at 11,253 for the 2022 match between Panthers and the Newcastle Knights.
Despite last year's wet weather, the match pulled a crowd of 11,055, the second best NRL crowd on record.
The record attendance for any event at Carrington Park stands at 19,149 for Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January, 2020.
Tickets will be at a premium, or likely sold out, by the time game day arrives.
It could be the best attended NRL game in Bathurst history.
If you haven't got your tickets yet, here's your chance to win.
The Western Advocate is giving away a double pass and two family passes to give away.
Make sure you fill out the above form, for your chance to win and get tickets to this Saturday's NRL match.
