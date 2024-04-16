Bathurst 75 runs riot against Parkes but knows there's still work to do

A 4-0 victory is often enough to leave a team feeling ecstatic but for Bathurst 75 FC it's a margin that feels small considering how much they dominated their first Western Premier League game of the season.
Bathurst 75 were on top from the outset in their game against an under strength Parkes Cobras at Proctor Park and rarely had their own net threatened across the 90 minutes.
Jack Press netted a hat trick for the home side while Steven Long picked up the other goal.
Bathurst co-coach Mark Comerford said it's a result that didn't tell the whole story, but not in the way that you would think.
"It's a game that we probably should have won by a bit more," he said.
"Parkes had a lot of players out and have lost players from last year. They only had two subs. We created plenty of chances to win by more than that.
"We weren't very good in front of goal and our set plays need to be improved. We had a lot of corners and we didn't really do very well with them either but there were patches of play where we looked good and moved the ball well.
"We weren't very stretched defensively but we could have been better with our decision making at times."
However, it's not a bad start at all for a 75 squad coming into the match off a single Australian Cup game (a loss on penalties to Panorama) and one trial (against Abercrombie FC first grade).
There's now a template for the defending WPL champions to work off as they try and assert themselves once again as a leading contender.
"The Australia Cup game was a positive game for. It was a great competitive game against a team in our own competition, and then we had a trial game before our game on the weekend, so there'd been a little bit of a gap between those," Comerford said.
"We weren't too stretched in this game and against some teams who are in better form and a bit stronger across the park player-wise those decisions would be costly.
"We have a couple of new players so it'll take some time to progress. All in all it was good to get the points but we're disappointed with the way we played over those 90 minutes."
Bathurst 75 travel to take on Orange Waratahs FC in this Thursday night's rescheduled clash from the washed out opening round.
Waratahs will be on a high after taking down Panorama FC 3-1 in their game on the weekend, as the Bathurst side came down from a high after their ongoing Australia Cup run.
Comerford said a similar standard of football from the win over Parkes likely won't be enough to trouble Tahs.
"It'll be interesting to see what they're like. I spoke with some Panorama guys who felt they could have got a result out of it, but Waratahs got the points so we'll go there expecting a team with lots of confidence," he said.
"They're at home and under lights, so it's always a different sort of game in those conditions. We're definitely going to have to improve on most aspects from Sunday's game."
