Get into the swing of things these school holidays and keep the kids occupied | State politics

SCHOOL holidays kicked off this week and families from across the region will be looking for fun activities to do over the break.
There is plenty for kids and families to do in the electorate.
Bathurst and Lithgow PCYCs have school holiday programs that include everything from gymnastics and mountain bike riding to colouring-in and parkour.
The Y CentrePoint Sport and Leisure Centre in Blayney also has a school holiday program, including family fun days and swimming lessons.
To book, please contact the club directly for pricing and availability.
If art and craft is more interesting, Evans Arts Council is hosting an array of art classes throughout the school holidays that are only $5 per class.
Classes range from resin workshops to making earrings and acrylic art.
Bookings are essential and can be made through Wendy on 0427 455 466 or email wendylouct@gmail.com.
Play Like a Panther Super Clinic is back again this year as part of the Panthers vs Tigers NRL fixture at Carrington Park in Bathurst on Saturday, April 20 and will cover all the important rugby league skills and drills, plus some fun with the Panthers players.
Registrations are through Bathurst Regional Council.
A Lego exhibition will be held at Bathurst Panthers on Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28.
Bathurst Brick Show will feature more than 40 tables of custom-built Lego models, plus play tables where the kids can get creative and build.
For more information, head to the Visit NSW website or Bathurst Brick Show Facebook event.
Do not forget, there's always our beautiful parklands and natural wonders to explore as well.
Some of my local favourites include Junctions Reef Reserve in Mandurama, Evans Crown Nature Reserve near Tarana, Boundary Road Reserve in Bathurst, Kanangra-Boyd National Park near Oberon and the Capertee Valley and its many walking trails.
Please check the NSW National Parks website for alerts before heading off in any national park.
NSW is celebrating Youth Week this week.
Youth Week is an opportunity for young people to get involved in their community and the theme for Youth Week 2024 is "Express. Empower. Get Loud!".
Many local government councils and community organisations are hosting events to celebrate.
For more information on events, visit www.nsw.gov.au/arts-and-culture/nsw-youth-week-2024.
Applications are also open for the 2025 NSW Youth Advisory Council (YAC).
Young people between the ages of 12 and 24 who are living in NSW are encouraged to apply.
The YAC plays a crucial role in advising the NSW Government on matters important to young people across the state.
Applications close on April 21.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of something meaningful.
For more details on the NSW Youth Advisory Council and how to apply, visit www.acyp.nsw.gov.au/nsw-youth-advisory-council-application-faqs.
