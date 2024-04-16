It was a wet one for the NRL last year. How's the forecast looking for Saturday?

WHEN the NRL last rolled into Bathurst, the fans got absolutely drenched.
Played in heavy rain that fell right through the game, the fans who braved the conditions were left soaked after the Wests Tigers upset 12-8 win over the then back-to-back reigning premiers Penrith Panthers.
Both teams return to Bathurst on Saturday, April 20, in a rematch of last year's fixture, with the Panthers the now the three-time reigning premiers, while the Tigers have the unfortunate record of taking out the wooden spoon for the last two years.
Looking ahead to the forecast for Saturday's game, fans will be pleased to know the conditions will be nothing like last year.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, fans can expect mostly sunny conditions on Saturday with an almost zero per cent chance of rain.
The mercury is forecast to hit a maximum of 19 degrees, with overnight temperatures dropping to seven.
There's also no rain forecast for Bathurst in the days leading up to the game, so expect a smooth track and some exciting rugby league action on game day.
Kick-off for Saturday's NRL match is at 3pm.
