Bathurst Panthers preview: Signings, potential lineup, and 2024 prospects

THEY'RE a team who have made several Peter McDonald Premiership finals runs without making it to the biggest day of all, but will that change in 2024 for the Bathurst Panthers?
All the signs are there that the Panthers can be a force this year, with a host of exciting signings and a new look spine that's capable of big performances.
Here's what the outlook is like for Panthers as they prepare to start their season this Saturday.
Panthers made a splash during the off-season when they welcomed former Nyngan half Josh Merritt to the club in January.
The outcome of the Panthers season could hinge massively on how well Merritt is able to direct the play and link up with Nick Tillburg in the halves.
Early signs for Merritt were certainly positive, with his pre-season efforts leading to a Western Rams jersey, before he picked up a hamstring injury while on representative duty.
The great thing this year for returning player-coach Jake Betts is that he's had a solid starting 13 to work with throughout the pre-season.
"This time last year we were running around like headless chooks when we lost a lot of players," he said.
"When you look at where we were this time last year to where we are now I'm in a much better space and a bit more comfortable with the squad I've got."
Dylan Miles rejoins his old club after a stint with the Lithgow Workies, and looks set to fill the fullback spot, while new signing Kalen Reweti from Townsville will be a wildcard off the bench.
"He had connections in Bathurst and wanted to move down so he reached out to us," Betts said of Reweti.
"He comes from a rugby union background. He impressed me in the trials and he can play anywhere - up front, back row or even fill a role at centre.
"He's a handy footballer who's a bit green but he's a great signing for us."
New signings undoubtedly create the most buzz for a team in the lead up to a new season but sometimes it's being able to keep a group together that creates the most excitement.
It's how the Panthers will be feeling about their near-unchanged forward pack for the 2024 campaign.
The departure of Hudson White takes away a reliable option at hooker but a new-look rotation in the number nine between Tom Lemmich and Joey Bugg will support a pack full of familiar faces.
Losing valuable clubman Blake Lawson is another blow for the Panthers but the thought of a full season of footy from the Cheshire brothers, Brady and Riley, in the second row has Betts excited.
"The forward pack will be one of our strengths," he said.
"We've got some great variety there with the size of the Chesh boys but then it's a bit of a mobile pack as well. We'll benefit from keeping a lot of that pack together from last year."
The back line has undergone some big changes, with Haydn Edwards the only player in same position from the Panthers last finals fixture of 2023.
That new-look 1-7 and the hooker rotation will be the big areas to keep a close eye on over the opening month of the competition.
Potential lineup: 1 Dylan Miles, 2 Evan Cafe, 3 Jackson Vallis, 4 Josh Rivett, 5 Haydn Edwards, 6 Nick Tillburg, 7 Josh Merritt, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Joey Bugg, 10 Jed Betts, 11 Brady Cheshire, 12 Riley Cheshire, 13 Jake Betts (c), 14 Tom Lemmich, 15 Kalen Reweti, 16 McCoy White, 17 Brayden Burgess
IF grand finalists Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee Dragons are occupying a tier of their own at the top of the PMP pre-season predictions then you'd be brave not to put Panthers in the very next one below that.
This is a squad who have built up their share of finals experience in the short history of the combined Western-wide competition and will be hungry to show they can still be a force, like the late years of the standalone Group 10 era.
Expect them to hit the ground running if Merritt brings his best game and the Panthers pack gets to make the most of its mobility.
