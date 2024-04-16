Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Panthers make call on Cleary's status for Bathurst NRL clash

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 16 2024 - 6:30pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S not the news that Bathurst rugby league fans wanted to see.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.