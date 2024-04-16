Panthers make call on Cleary's status for Bathurst NRL clash

IT'S not the news that Bathurst rugby league fans wanted to see.
Penrith Panthers star halfback Nathan Cleary has not been cleared to return for this Saturday's NRL clash at Carrington Park against the Wests Tigers.
Panthers confirmed the suspicions of NRL fans on Tuesday afternoon when team lists were released, letting people know that Cleary has not been cleared to return from a hamstring issue.
Penrith fans would have been hopeful to see a repeat of last year's scenario when Cleary made his return from a groin injury at the Bathurst clash.
However, Cleary is instead likely to make his return to the Panthers lineup on April 27 in Penrith's game away to the North Queensland Cowboys.
Penrith had initially targeted the Tigers game in Bathurst as a potential return date for Cleary but news surfaced last week that the star playmaker's return from injury was going to take longer than expected.
Brad Schneider will once again wear the number seven for the Panthers in Cleary's absence.
In better news for Panthers fans Scott Sorensen will make his return from a knee injury into the second row.
Five eighth Jarome Luai has also been passed fit to play after dealing with a knee issue in round five's loss to the Manly Sea Eagles.
Last round's bye came at a welcome time for the Panthers as they continue to contend with several injuries.
Meanwhile, Wests Tigers welcome back Lachlan Galvin from suspension at five-eighth.
Brent Naden also makes his return to the backline.
Tigers will come to Bathurst on the back of a 24-12 defeat to the St George Illawarra Dragons.
They'll hope to repeat the scenes from last year's Panthers-Tigers contest at Bathurst when they stunned the defending premiers 12-8 in miserable conditions.
PENRITH PANTHERS: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Taylan May, 5 Brian To'o, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Brad Schneider, 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 10 James Fisher-Harris, 11 Scott Sorensen, 12 Liam Martin, 13 Isaah Yeo, 14 Daine Laurie, 15 Lindsay Smith, 16 Liam Henry, 17 Luke Garner
WESTS TIGERS: 1 Jahream Bula, 2 Charlie Staines, 3 Brent Naden, 4 Justin Olam, 5 Junior Tupou, 6 Lachlan Galvin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 John Bateman, 13 Fonua Pole, 14 Latu Fainu, 15 Alex Twal, 16 Alex Seyfarth, 17 Samuela Fainu
