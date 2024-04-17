Western Advocate
A look at the teams taking on the Eglinton tennis summer grand final

By John Bullock
April 18 2024 - 6:30am
He may have missed taking part in this year's 2024 Tablelands Builders Summer competition grand final but nine-time grand final winner 'Slugger' John Bullock believes this year's grand final is going to turn heads in what is looming up to be a cracker of a final.

