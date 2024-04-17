A look at the teams taking on the Eglinton tennis summer grand final

He may have missed taking part in this year's 2024 Tablelands Builders Summer competition grand final but nine-time grand final winner 'Slugger' John Bullock believes this year's grand final is going to turn heads in what is looming up to be a cracker of a final.
"It's anyone's guess but I do know that safe tennis won't determine the winner. It will be the 'fortune favours the brave attitude' that will determine the winner," he said.
Let's have a look at the two sides.
MATT TREE - Is going to worry the hell out his opponents with his hard-hitting game. A real danger player.
DAVE SMITH - Son of one of Bathurst tennis greats Jack Smith who has a good steady game who loves the chip and charge net tactics. Don't underestimate Smith in this final, he could hurt you.
BEN MOULDS - A true fighter who thrives on pressure tennis. He will give 110 per cent on the court and is a player that if in the trenches, you want him right beside you.
PAUL CLANCY - A good team player who can match it with the tall poppy players.
JIM GEYER - Loves the pressure of grand final tennis. If given room to move watch out, Geyer can turn it on.
GARTH HINDMARCH - A very good net player who reads the play well. A real threat in this final.
CURTIS JAMES BOOTH - Consistent as they come with a good lob and a strong fore hand. The quickest player of all the players in this final who will worry the big gun players.
HARRY DANG - A very strong player who gives nothing away. Dang is the trump card in this final.
LEO MEARES - Eglinton's young gun who can't wait to show his true colours in this final. Meares is the key player that could steer his side to grand final glory.
DAKOTA HINDMARCH - Another Eglinton Tennis Academy young gun who has been called up into the side for injured Kath Wilkinson. Has big shoes to fill but is on the improve and is quite capable to worry the more fancied players in this final.
Well folks it's going to be a cracker of a 2024 Tablelands Builders Grand Final. Good Hitting.
