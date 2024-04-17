Pennants action continues for Bathurst clubs

By the Bowling Shark
With the second round of results for the Open Pennants now done and dusted there was some surprising results. Besides that the Majellan has had a great turn out for the social bowls. Just a reminder for all of the bowlers that there is a Special General Meeting on Sunday May 19 at 10:00am to discuss the amalgamation of both the women's and men's club to form one club. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday April 9
Rink nine: Kevin Arrow, Des Sanders and Peter Drew held the lead early against Kevin Dwyer, Jim Clark and Allan Clark. Team Drew had a clear path to the winner circle winning the match 26-11.
Rink ten: Noel Witney, Bill Mackey and Trevor Sharpham never saw the lead against Ron Hollebone, John Mackey and Paul Galvin who had extensive experience on their side. Team Galvin won 22-19 which gave them a share in the $1,200 jackpot.
Rink eleven: Terry Clark, Peter Phegan and Peter Hope opened the scoring against Robert Raithby, Russ MacPherson and Max Elms. Both teams battled it out to the end but Team Hope lead from the start to the end to win 19-16, also sharing in the jackpot.
Rink twelve: Jake Shurmer, Steve Finnerty and Greg Hallett were in a world of pain being 17-0 down by the 9th end of play. Team Hallett never saw double figures but did their best to go down 31-5.
Rink thirteen: Tony Smith, Ian Warren and Ron McGarry had to fight to hold any position in the match against Bill Dawson, George Ballard and Peter Zylstra. Team Zylstra had the upper hand and won the match 24-14.
Rink fourteen: Bryce Peard, Dick Graham and Mick Foxall proved age was no barrier in their win against Bob Charlton, Glen Carter and Tim Pickstone. Team Foxall lead from the opening end and won the match 23-16.
Rink fifteen: Terry Chifley and Brian Hope struggled early against Darryl Howard and Ron Hogan. Team Hogan Fought hard and got the win 29-27.
Saturday April 13
Rink two: Des Sanders and Allan Clark had an dominating match against Kevin Dwyer and Dan Rochford. Team Clark was out to a 16-0 lead by the 8th end of play and ran away with the match 31-14.
Rink three: Ron Hogan, Paul Francis and Mick McDonald held out the opposition of John Mackey, Geoff Thorne and John Hobson. Team McDonald held all the aces to win the match 29-14.
Rink four: Greg Cross, Greg Hallett and Darryl Shurmer were 2 all after 4 ends of play against Andrew Moffatt, Josh Roberson and Trevor Sharpham. Team Sharpham didn't hold back from there to win the match 25-14.
Rink five: Terry Clark, Dick Grasham and Noel Witney had to work hard to keep up with Bill Dawson, Terry Burke and Laci Koszta. Team Witney did all they could to try and get close to the opposition but Team Koszta prevailed 28-17.
Rink six: Jeff Adams, Mick Foxall and Hugh Brennan proved those who do the cards win against Max Elms, Ron McGarry and Dave Josh. Both Leads proved they had the experience to take it to the next level. Team Brennan won 19-15.
Rink seven: Ted Parker, Peter Hope and Cameron Bull surprised the opposition of Glen Carter, Peter Zylstra and Glen Urza who fell by the wayside. Team Bull held on throughout the match to win 18-12.
Sunday April 14
Open Gender Pennants
Grade 3 - Round 2, Majellan v Orange City at Majellan
Rink one: Trevor Sharpham, Tony Urza, Craig Townsend and Craig Bush struggled to get the advantage against Orange Cities Barry Riley, Tory Stokes, Ben Callaway and Andrew Blimka. Orange City prevailed with an 23-15 win.
Rink two: Dave Josh, Mick Sewell, John Hobson and Mick Nobes had the bowls close early each end against Sam Coyte, Scott Kennedy, Bernie Diduszko and Anthony Fisher. Team Majellan just didn't click and allowed Orange City into the match to go down 18-13.
Rink three: John Crocker, Tim Pickstone, Paul Francis and Laszlo Koszta did all they could to get an advantage against Martin Rickards, Aeran Harman, Ron Coyte and Robert Hamilton. Team Majellan just couldn't get the luck and went down 19-16. Orange City Winning 60-44 (10-0).
Majellan v Molong at Majellan Grade 5 - Round Two at Majellan
Rink four: Ron Hollebone, Pablo Escobar, Mick Foxall and Tiger Smith were down 13-6 against Dianne Wilson, Robert Murray, Debrah Hood and Hayley Sharpe. Majellan fought back to get the win in the end 17-16.
Rink five: Jeff Adams, Max Elms, Hugh Brennan and Glenn Urza battled it out against Luke Niel, Try Barrett, Nathan Stubberfield and Glenn Seton. Team Majellan tried everything but fell short to Molong to go down 22-14.
Rink six: Ted Parker, Ron McGarry, Allan Clark and Noel Witney held the 5's up in the end against Adam Goodacre, Mark Wicks, Brian Beatty and Craig Troth. Majellan showed what they had and got the win 20-11. Majellan winning 51-49 (9-1)
Majellan 2 v Orange City - Grade Seven - Round Two at Majellan
Rink nine: Val Zylstra, Josh Roberson, Dawn Howarth and Peter Zylstra had a tuff ask against Les Maxwell, Kent Bryant, Tony Wilson and Deon May who dominated the match and won 25-18.
Rink ten: Ray Miller, Joi Café, Terry James and Merle Stephens struggled to gain the advantage against Peter Lewis, Agustin Pro, John Wilkins and Jon Quin. Majellan couldn't get the win going down 24-15.
Rink eleven: Kerry Lucas, Jodie James, Garry Café and Des Snaders were taught a pennants lesson against Norman Wilson, Peter McFarland, Chris Brabd and Beven Aurisch. Orange City dominated with a 39-14 win.
Majellan 1 had the bye.
This wraps up the week at the Majellan Bowling Club, so until next week, be kind to each other. See you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Wednesday April 10
Another Autumn afternoon, which had a touch of a cool wind and Twenty six of our Club Bowlers and Two most welcome Majellan Bowlers, Alan Clark and Trevor Sharpham formed One game of Social Pairs and Four games of Social Triples at the City.
Game No.1: After the 7th end, Skip. Joe Young, Paul Rodenhuis and Robert Keady were leading 9 shots to 7 shots over Skip. Ray Noonan, Annette Myers and Paul Rapley. Then, Team Young won the next 5 consecutive ends scoring 11 shots to lead 20 shots to 7 shots after the 12th end against Team Noonan, who scored 7 shots to 5 shots to be down 14 shots to 25 shots after the 18th end. Then by finishing the best Team Noonan scored 11 shots to draw this great game of Lawn Bowls with Team Young at 25 shots all, after the 21st end..
Game No. 2: Beginning very well, Skip. Neville Townsend, Jim Grives and John Martin were leading 10 shots to 2 shots over Skip. Ian Shaw, Robert Foster and Julie Martello, who scored 9 shots to 5 shots to be just down 11 shots to 15 shots after the 16th end by Team Townsend. By taking control of this great game, Team Shaw won the next 5 consecutive ends to be successful winning 19 shots to 15 over Team Townsend, after the 21st end. During this game,each of the six Bowlers really played some great bowls.
Game No. 3: Skip. Alan Clark, Ian Cunningham and John McDonagh were leading 11 shots to One shot after the 5th end over Skip. Garry Hotham, Phillip Murray and Trevor Kellock, who were down 10 shots to 13 shots after the 10th end by Team Clark, who then won the next 5 consecutive ends to lead 20 shots to 10 shots after the 15th end against Team Hotham, who scored 5 shots to 4 shots but, were defeated by Team Clark 24 shots to 15 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 4: This was another great game as on the 10the end, Skip. Kathy Evans, Pat Duff and Margaret Miller scored One shot to level the game at 8 shots all with Skip. Trevor Sharpham, Jack Smith and Annette McPherson. Team Evans then were leading 12 shots to 10 shots after the 15th end, but Team Sharpham then won the next 4 consecutive ends to lead 22 shots to 12 shots after the 19th end over Team Evans, who scored a handy 5 shots and a One shot to just go down 18 shots to 22 shots to Team Sharpham, after the 21st end.
Game No. 5: On the 6 end, Skip. Skip. John Archer and Kevin Miller scored 2 shots to level the scores at 5 shots all with Skip. Robert Bourke and Robert LIndsay. On the 14th end John and Kevin scored 3 shots to draw level with the Two Roberts at 11 shots all. Then, John and Kevin scored 9 shots toOne shot lead 20 shots to 12 shots after the 19th end. By scoring a great 6 shots the Two Roberts were just down 18 shots to 20 shots by John and Kevin, who scored 2 shots on the 21st end to win 22 shots to 18 shots.
Saturday April 13
On what was a Magnificent Autumn afternoon for playing Lawn Bowls at the Greens on William, Twenty eight Club bowlers, Our regular Bowler from the Majellan Club, Sue Murray and a former member of our City Bowling Club, Leroy Bourke of yesteryears, who had not played at the City for 23 years or so.
Leroy has the Distinction of Winning our Club " B " Grade Singles Championship as a 16 year old Member and had a wins against several of our Great 1st Grade players in his short Bowling career at the City.
Our Matchroom Selectors set down our Club's Championship Fours Final, as well as One game of Social pairs and 3 games of Social Pairs to be played at the City.
Game No. 1: The Club's Fours Championship Final. The first 10 ends of this game were very even, as Skip. Garry Hotham, Bryan Bromfield, Robert Lindsay and Kevin Miller were leading 10 shots to 9 shots over Skip. Ray Fitzalan, John Archer, Luke Dobbie and James Nau, who then led 15 shots to 10 shots over Team Hotham after the 13th end. Team Fitzalan by scoring 4 single shots, One 2 shot and a 4 shot, totalling 10 shots comfortably defeated Team Hotham, 25 shots to 11 shots after the 21st end. Congratulations to Ray, John, Luke and James on their great win and Commiserations to Garry, Bryan, Robert and Kevin.
Game No. 2: This game was properly one of the Biggest wins for sometime, as Skip. Ray Noonan, Sue Murray and John McDonagh really combined magnificently against Skip. Denis Oxley, Ian Schofield and Robert Keady, who only won 6 of the 21 ends. After the 5th end, Team Noonan led 15 shots to Nil shots. Then after the 17th end Team Noonan was winning 25 shots to 6 shots and finally won 33 shots to 7 shots over Team Oxley.
Game No. 3: By scoring One shot on the 7th end Skip. Robert Bourke, Chris. Stafford and Leroy Bourke levelled the scores at 5 shots all with Skip. Neville Townsend, Paul Reece and Phillip Murray, who then led 19 shots to 11 shots after the 14the end. Team Townsend then took control of the game by scoring 11 shots to One shot, to be successful 30 shots to 12 shots after the 21st end against Team Bourke.
Game No. 4: In this game One Team took control early over their opposing Team. As after the 9th end, Skip. Anthony Morrissey and Grant Brunton were leading 12 shots to 3 shots over Skip. Ian Shaw and Paul Rapley. Then Anthony and Grant extended their score to lead 23 shots to 7 shots against Ian and Paul, who then scored a handy 5 shots and 4 shots to go down to Anthony and Grant by 25 shots to 16 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 5: This was another game where one Team took control early in the game, as after the 11th end, Skip. Trevor Kellock, Paul Rodenhuis and Louise Hall all commenced Brilliantly as they led 20 shots to 5 shots over Skip.Joe Young, Jim Grives and Margaret Miller , who then scored 11 shots to 6 shots, but, Team Kellock still won convincingly, 26 shots to 16 shots over Team Young after the 21st end.
Sunday April 14
No. 5 Pennants: Bathurst City versus Orange City
Bathurst City: Skip. Ray Fitzalan, John Archer, Luke Dobbie and James Nau defeated Orange City's Skip. Ron Stinston's Team by 22 shots to 18 shots.
Bathurst City: Skip.Ray Noonan, Kathy Evans, Paul Reece and Denis Oxley defeated Orange City's Skip. P.Wright Team by 29 shots to 13 shots.
Bathurst City: Skip. Robert Bourke, Garry Hotham, Chris. Stafford and Anthony Morrissey defeated Orange City's Skip. B. Jenkin's Team by 23 shots to 19 shots.
Big Board: Bathurst City won 74 shots to 50 shots. Bathurst City 10 points.
Bathurst City"s No. 7 Pennant's Teams travelled to the Wallerawang's Boxing Club on Sunday, 14th April, 2024 and they had a very unique experience when having " A Roll up." As on the Carpet covering the rink there was a very heavy layer of morning Dew on it and when a Bowl was delivered the Track it made certainly gave the Bowler an idea of how his Bowl did draw to the Jack on the Carpet surface.
Rink 3: Bathurst Skip. Kevin Miller, Ian Schofield, Grant Brunton and Phillip Murray scored 2 shots on the 12th end to level the scores at 12 shots all with the Wangs' Team Skip. L.Gillespie, J.Williams, J.McWilliams and W.O'Brien, they then took control of the Game by scoring 13 shots to 4 shots to win 25 shots to16 shots over the Bathurst Team.
Rink 4: Bathurst Skip. Neville Townsend, Jack Smith, Louise Hall and Margaret Miller were down 9 shots to 15 shots after the 11th end against Skip. P.Williams, J.Cornwell, K.Clarke and B.Cornwell. Bathurst fought back scoring 12 shots to 11 shots, but went down to Wang 26 shots to 21 shots.
Rink 5: Bathurst Skip. Ian Shaw, Jim Grives, Paul Rodenhuis and John McDonagh were just down 9 shots to 11 shots after the 12th end. Then Wang Skip. J.Howden, B.McCann, A.Bailey and M.Lane scored 12 shots to 5 shots to be successful 23 shots to 14 shots over the Bathurst Team.
Wallerawang won the Big Board 74 - 51 and won the 10 points.
Congratulations to the Wallerawang Bowling Club for their win and their wonderful Hospitality and to Bowl at their Magnificent Bowling Club was indeed a great experience for the Bathurst Teams.
2024 BATHURST RSL ANZAC TRIPLES TOURNAMENT
The above Tournament will be held next Saturday, 20th April, 2024 at the Bathurst Greens on William and 42 Teams have nominated the play in this Prestigious Lawn Bowls RSL Tournament.
It would be appreciated if our Bowling Members who are not playing would help with the setting up of the necessary equipment to help make this Tournament the great success it has been in the past years.Please arrive at 8.00 am.
