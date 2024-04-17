Kids in 'hazmat' suits: Behind the scenes of district's award-winning sculptures

A ROLL of Lifesaver lollies, dancing cows, a rocket and Ned Kelly were just a few of the sights around the Blayney Shire this week.
The novelty sculptures are part of the shire's annual Sculptures by the Bush - and this year's winners in the competition have now been revealed.
First place for the hay bale art challenge was awarded to Neville Public School for its collection of colourful Dr Seuss characters, including The Lorax, The Cat In The Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2.
School principal Tracey Blattman said she's "ecstatic" and "so proud of the school's achievement".
But she didn't just enter for the win, she wanted to deliver a key message - a Dr Seuss quote.
"You're never too old, too wacky or too wild to pick up a book and read to a child, by Dr Seuss, " she said.
"That's the big message we're trying to get out there this year: to put the technology down, curl up with a good book and just read. The value of reading is so, so important."
Rae Bullock from Neville Public School said the children looked like a "hazmat squad" in their spray-painting gear.
"They had full yellow safety gear on and face masks," Ms Bullock said.
"So it was great to see the cans in the kids' hands and let them have a bit of artistic flair."
Neville Public School has just 14 students and one of those is Caleb O'Brien, school leader and the only student in year six.
He said it "feels really good to win" as the students "put a lot of hard work into it".
"We helped to do the spray-painting and then helped with the Truffula Trees," Caleb said, referring to the fluffy lollipop trees from The Lorax.
"The whole school loves [Dr Seuss] because we like the inspirational messages and we love how he includes a purpose in the stories."
Year five student Tyler Randall said it took the school just over a week to finish the sculptures.
"Last year we came second, so to come first this year felt really good," Tyler said.
"I really liked spray-painting the cat in the hat - that was my favourite."
Neville Public School decided to donate its prizemoney to Can Assist, a charity that supports people undergoing cancer treatment.
"They've helped people here in Neville and within the local shire, so it's our way to give back to the community, so hopefully that money will come in handy," Ms Blattman said.
The Sculptures by the Bush hay bale art challenge second place winners are first-time entrants - the Bonanno family from Carcoar.
"This was like our first year making something, so it was pretty surprising that we actually actually got a prize," Lucy Bonanno said.
The family created a teddy bear from five big hay bales and seven small hay bales stacked together with steel stakes and just a bit of black paint from their shed.
By using the natural hay bale, they created a fur-like texture on the bear.
"I've always loved teddy bears as a kid. I've got a collection and my daughter Lila has the same love, so she collects them now as well, so a teddy bear was very fitting for our family," Gemma Bonanno said.
Ms Bonanno said rather than buying a lot of supplies, they decided to work with what they already had at home.
"We didn't want to have to spend a fortune on the bear," she said.
"My husband had a few cans of black paint up in the shed already.
"So we're very proud of the bear and very surprised that we did get a prize because there are some really good ones out this year."
Rosemarie Amos, Blayney Shire citizen of the year and this year's judge for the Sculptures by the Bush, said deciding the winners was "pretty hard".
With the help of two others, they scored each sculpture on its size, structure and artistry.
"When we first got to Neville Primary School, we thought 'wow', because it's probably the biggest and the best as far as size," Ms Amos said.
"I liked the expressions on the faces; some of them were really funny."
"I'm just really proud of everybody in the competition. I think we made a big effort of 28 this year.
"And I'm encouraging everyone to get out and have a drive and look at the lovely autumn colours and find the bales."
Third place winner for the hay bale art challenge was the Dancing Cows entry at 12 Carcoar Road.
Voting for the People's Choice Awards (for the entry that gets the most likes in the competition on the Sculptures by the Bush Facebook page) has begun and will close on April 24.
The sculptures will continue to be displayed until Sunday, May 5.
Hay Bale Art Challenge winners
1st - One More Chapter, 8 Crouch Street, Neville.
2nd - Browns Creek Bear, 828 Carcoar Road.
3rd - Dancing Cows, 12 Carcoar Road.
Farm Art Challenge
1st - George and Ned the Horse, 37 Park Street, Millthorpe.
2nd - Welcome to our Hive - The Best Place to Bee! 5 Russart St, Lyndhurst.
3rd - The Belonging Tree, Adelaide St North, Blayney.
Scarecrow Competition
Individual - Where did all the odd socks go? 8 Farm Lane, Blayney.
Themed - Big Bad Bush Bushrangers, 14 Icely Street.
