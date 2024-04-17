Homes searched around Bathurst, number of arrests made as part of drugs investigation

POLICE say a 53-year-old man has been charged with supplying a prohibited drug after a series of searches were conducted at homes around Bathurst.
Strike force officers executed three search warrants at homes in Eglinton, Windradyne and West Bathurst just after 9am on Tuesday, April 16, police say.
A 53-year-old man was arrested at the Eglinton home and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court.
Police say officers attached to Chifley Police District established Strike Force Euroa in September 2023 to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Bathurst and surrounding areas.
Five people have since been charged with drug-related offences after vehicle stops and search warrants in the western and northern region, according to police, and remain before the courts.
During the searches, police say they located and seized over 600g of methylamphetamine, as well as cocaine, cash, unauthorised prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and electronic devices.
The drugs have an estimated potential street value of $312,800, according to police.
Chifley Police District crime manager, Detective Inspector Geoff Kendall, said local police will continue to target prohibited drug supply.
"The harm caused by these prohibited substances to local communities cannot be understated," he said.
"Police work with the community to proactively pursue anyone suspected of supplying prohibited drugs and disrupt the associated criminal activities which impact on the people of Bathurst and surrounding areas."
Anyone with information related to the supply of prohibited drugs within the Chifley Police District is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or local police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.