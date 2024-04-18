Gallery: All the snaps from the Penrith Panthers cubs clinic in Bathurst

IT'S a program that's been running in Bathurst for over a decade but continues to become a bigger part of the annual rugby league calendar.
The latest edition of the Penrith Panthers Cubs program was held at Morse Park on Wednesday, with Panthers Development Manager Sam Jones putting the city's juniors through their paces during boys and girls' clinics.
Game Development Officer for Western NSW, Dave Elvy, said it's been great watching the program thrive across the 13 years since it first came out to Bathurst.
"We started this back in 2011 when Matt Cameron and Jim Jones came up here with myself and we ran it with about 40 kids, which had under 14s and 15s kids," he said.
"Now we run these programs across Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo and Forbes to around 150 kids, which is really good to see. They all get the Penrith training shirts as well.
"Today we've got Sam Jones running activities for the kids and passing on the same knowledge that he gives to players in Penrith's pathways system.
"We tweaked it a bit after doing some two or four week sessions. After feedback from parents and clubs around the travel and time commitment we've gone back to doing it this way, and it's worked well."
Elvy said the amount of support Penrith continues to show juniors in the Western region has been staggering.
"Penrith are now donating gear to all the Groups. There's a $2,500 equipment pack beings given to run these programs," he said.
"They're always looking at how they can progress football in the region more. It's a big investment from the club and this is just a small piece of the larger pie for them.
"There's plenty of players from our region who have come through their pathways, with some even going on to play first grade or moved on to other clubs.
"What Penrith do for Western NSW is the blueprint for what other clubs want to do in other regional areas of NSW."
