Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Gallery: All the snaps from the Penrith Panthers cubs clinic in Bathurst

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 18 2024 - 3:55pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leo Fraiser at the Panthers Cubs camp at Morse Park. Picture by James Arrow.
Leo Fraiser at the Panthers Cubs camp at Morse Park. Picture by James Arrow.

IT'S a program that's been running in Bathurst for over a decade but continues to become a bigger part of the annual rugby league calendar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.