'It's a tremendous honour': Davis takes on new responsibility for Bulldogs

HUNTER Davis' fourth season with the Bathurst Bulldogs is sure to be his biggest yet as he gets set to take on a new level of responsibility in their Blowes Cup side.
The centre has been named as the season's 2024 vice-captain, with two-time defending premiership-winning skipper Peter Fitzsimmons retaining his role at the helm.
Davis, who scored a try for the Bulldogs in last year's grand final victory, is keen for what's to come this year as his side aims for a third straight title.
"It's a tremendous honour," Davis said.
"I'm really excited."
Bulldogs get to test themselves right away with a game against the Orange Emus at home this Saturday.
The progression the Bulldogs have showed over the course of the pre-season has Hunter keen for the campaign to get underway.
"I'm happy with where I am right now with my rugby. I feel that I'm at the fittest I've been for the start of a rugby season, usually I have to play my way into it," he said.
"I think the rest of the team is feeling the same way about their fitness as well, given the way we've been training and the intensity we've shown.
"It's a really good environment for so early in the season. Usually it takes us a couple of weeks to get into the sort of rhythm that we've been showing at training. We've just picked up from where we left off at the end of last year."
Davis loses his centre partner and NSW Country star, Adam Plummer, but gets a strong replacement in Bryce Rue, who comes in from his previous role on the wing.
With Joe Nash and Ben Sheppeared set to start on the wing, and Josh Weekes holding the fort at fullback, there's still lots to be exciting about with the Bulldogs back line.
Davis said everyone has plenty of faith in the new first grade players to keep the Bulldogs at the top of the pecking order.
"Obviously we've lost a few big players, which is just the way footy is, but the blokes we've got coming in are going to do a great job. We're not going to see any dip off from last year," he said.
"They'll show why they've been picked and show what the coaching staff and the rest of us have already seen in them.
"We won't lose a step in any facet of the game and I expect us to start well this season."
There's nothing like a meeting between the previous grand finalists to kick things off with a bang.
Davis said the clash with Orange Emus at Ashwood Park is always a match worth savouring.
"I couldn't ask for a better first round game," he said.
"The last two years we've been away in the first round to Emus - which I'll say is a fun game - but always a tough one. They're a strong side no matter where you face them and they're great across the park from 1 to 15.
"I can't be happier than starting with a game at home against them because it'll be great to see where we are personally.
"Emus have been the gold standard over the last decade and have always been around the grand final picture."
Kick-off at Ashwood Park is 3.15pm.
BATHURST BULLDOGS: 1 Josh Corby, 2 Tom Felsch, 3 Bailey Warren, 4 Ryan Harper, 5 Manueli Lewaqai, 6 Peter Fitzsimmons (c), 7 Daniel Woods, 8 Sione Naufahu, 9 Kurt Weekes, 10 Brad Glasson, 11 Ben Sheppeared, 12 Hunter Davis (vc), 13 Bryce Rue, 14 Joe Nash, 15 Josh Weekes
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.