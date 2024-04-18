Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

'It's a tremendous honour': Davis takes on new responsibility for Bulldogs

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
April 18 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNTER Davis' fourth season with the Bathurst Bulldogs is sure to be his biggest yet as he gets set to take on a new level of responsibility in their Blowes Cup side.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.