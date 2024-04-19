For the first time in a decade, the RSL Sub Branch has a new president

THERE'S been a change at the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch, ahead of its biggest day on the calendar.
After 10 years, David Mills has stepped aside as president of the sub branch, with Barry Parsons taking on the role.
The previous sub branch committee was keen on the idea of bringing on the younger generation and it's a gig that Mr Parsons is honoured to take on.
"I've always wanted to give a little bit back to society," he said.
"This is just another way of doing it.
"As a veteran, I think it's an honour to be able to give back and have a crack at being president."
Mr Parsons has served at East Timor, the Solomon Islands and Operation Resolute, which has been in operation since 2006 to protect Australia's borders and offshore maritime interests.
And while Mr Mills is no longer president, he's still involved with sub branch, lending a hand to Mr Parsons and serving as a Carillon War Memorial custodian delegate and the Western District Council alternative delegate.
Mr Parsons described Mr Mills as a "inspiration".
"I've got very big shoes to step into," he said.
"David has been an inspiration to myself.
"He's been very helpful as far as helping out with the changeover."
Mr Parsons' first major event as the sub branch president is Anzac Day, which is the biggest day of the year.
To be held on Thursday, April 25, thousands are expected to attend services across the district.
Mr Parsons said it's an "extremely important" day to commemorate.
"It's the most important day for veterans," he said.
"It's important to keep that history going. Not to glorify warfare but to keep the memory alive of the sacrifices."
The Bathurst dawn service will be held at 4.30am, before the main march at 10.15am, followed by the community service at 10.30am and the Boer War Memorial at 11.50am.
There will be a short service and wreath laying at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre at 11.55am, before the sunset service at the war graves at the Bathurst Cemetery.
The retreat and lowering of colours will be at the Carillon from 6pm.
Services include locations at:
A service at Trunkey Creek will be held earlier, on Sunday, April 21, from 10.30am.
