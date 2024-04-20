Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Jane's a busy woman - and it's the community that benefits | Tuned In

By Graham Pascoe
April 20 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Talbot is a woman of many interests, including broadcasting.
Jane Talbot is a woman of many interests, including broadcasting.

IT'S my pleasure to introduce you to an exemplar of the community-minded citizens you'll hear when you listen to 2MCE.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.