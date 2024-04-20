Jane's a busy woman - and it's the community that benefits | Tuned In

IT'S my pleasure to introduce you to an exemplar of the community-minded citizens you'll hear when you listen to 2MCE.
Jane Talbot began broadcasting three years ago, but she was already volunteering with several local community organisations.
After she retired from Charles Sturt University, a friend suggested she join 2MCE, although she had no previous experience in radio.
After some introductory training, she became one of the team presenting the Talking Newspaper, reading the Western Advocate and the Central Western Daily each weekday after the midday news for listeners with a print disability.
Jane told me that, like most newcomers, she had to overcome some public speaking reluctance, but support from colleagues and perseverance enabled her to meet the challenge.
Many of 2MCE's volunteer broadcasters are also involved with other community organisations.
For 10 or more years, Jane has been a volunteer with an impressive number of not-for-profit enterprises.
If you've been to the Bathurst Eisteddfod, you may have heard her introduce sessions and entrants, but sometimes her contributions are backstage.
If you know someone who receives Meals on Wheels, Jane may have made the delivery.
Lifeline's Central West Book Fair counts Jane as one of its assistants and she and her husband have helped prepare, serve and clean up at the Community Christmas Lunch for about 16 years.
She also volunteers with administrative work with NSW Police.
Jane is rightfully proud of her roles with both 2MCE and other community organisations.
I am proud to have her as my partner in the Friday edition of 2MCE's Talking Newspaper.
