Charity golf day raises nearly $30,000 at Bathurst

Saturday's Individual stableford was well received by returning Bathurst native Ray Dreves who compiled a magnificent 43 points, Alex Thompson (39) and Nathan Haines (38) rounded out the minor placings as the scratch went to Jeff Williams on 18 points.
Justin Adams and Darrell Bourke were neck and neck in the race for A grade after both players had 38 points, in the end Adams was declared the winner on a countback. Warren Mathews was only a shot back in third while the scratch went to Ryan Sparke with a fine even par round.
Lochlan Cassidy was all guns a blazing on his way to 40 points and the B grade silverware, Chris Warry (39) and Mal Robins (38) were his nearest pursuers. 28 points saw Brian 'Fabio' Morgan walk away with the scratch.
A magnificent field turned up on Sunday to contest the Kidney Kids Charity Golf Day, in a truly wonderful show of support close to $30,000 was raised.
On the golfing front it was Paul Morris, John Young, Jessie Lane and Connor Nixon who triumphed with a great ambrose score of 53.23.
Hot on their heels were Ben Stevens, Michael Weekes, Jordan Bull and Chris Osborne (54.62).
Third position went to Kel Cooke, Andrew Falconer, Brigette and Josh Evans with 54.87.
Chris Hadson and Mick Locke were inseparable after 18 holes in Thursday's stableford event after both players had 37 points, Hadson eventually winning on a countback.
Jim Brilley was only a shot away in third as the scratch went the way of Ryan Sparke on one over par.
A three-way tie at the top of B grade played out after Geoff Marshall, Brian Heffernan and Paul Smith all returned 36 points, Marshall getting the chocolates in the end.
Nineteen points grabbed the scratch for Dave Sams.
Gabby Volk was unstoppable on her way to 40 points and a commanding four shot buffer over Chris Burke, Cindy Perfect snuck in for third on 33 points.
