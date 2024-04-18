Mystery surrounds shipping container deaths as new information revealed

MYSTERY surrounds the discovery of two bodies in a shipping container in the region's north as new information comes to light.
Remains were found off Goolma Road on the outskirts of Gulgong at about 11am, Saturday.
NSW Police say a 55-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were inside the storage container.
An investigation is underway. Autopsies have been conducted and the deaths are being treated as "not suspicious."
CoreLogic shows the property is on Perseverance Lane, a small dirt track diverging from Goolma Road.
Aerial images supplied to Australian Community Media show six shipping containers and a caravan on site.
Officers were called to the property for a welfare check on Saturday when the grisly discovery was made.
"Inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident," a police statement said.
Anyone with further information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
