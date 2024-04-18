Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

'The town really gets behind us': Cleary appreciates Bathurst's support

April 19 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PENRITH Panthers coach Cleary has spoken highly of the atmosphere that the Central West crowd provides ahead of this Saturday's annual trip to Carrington Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.