Late-night drive ends with drug bust for woman caught with bag of weed

A NIGHT drive along a CBD street ended with a criminal charge for a 45-year-old woman who was caught with a bag of "weed" in her car.
Lorraine Joyce Ataria, of Havenhand Way, Mitchell, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on April 17, 2024 of possessing a prohibited drug.
Police documents before the court said police saw a white Ford ute being driven along Stewart Street in Bathurst at around 10pm on February 29, 2024 when they stopped it for testing.
Ataria was behind the wheel and her passenger, according to police, was found to be named in a Firearm Prohibition Order.
Police said Ataria confessed to having a plastic bag of "weed" in the centre console of her car as police said they would search the vehicle.
"Yeah it's mine, I bought it," she said, according to police.
The drugs were seized and later found to weigh 4.66 grams.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Ataria aloud in open court, and found the matter proved in her absence.
Ataria's "several" drug-related matters on her record were also mentioned by Ms Ellis.
Ataria was fined $800.
