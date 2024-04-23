Man says he didn't know he was disqualified after driving interstate

A 38-YEAR-OLD man has been taken off the road for a year after he drove with a disqualified licence.
Aaron Gregory Blake, of Kyle Court, Wodonga, submitted a written plea of guilty to a charge of driving while disqualified that was heard in Bathurst Local Court on April 17, 2024.
Blake had driven a prime mover from Victoria to Oberon before returning to Bathurst during the evening of February 23, 2024, according to police.
He drove to Bathurst Police Station later that night for an unrelated matter and officers discovered his licence had been disqualified.
The key to the vehicle was confiscated after Blake was issued with a court attendance notice.
BLAKE'S written plea of guilty was noted by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis aloud in open court, along with his explanation.
"I haven't received any notice of disqualification. I rang the RMS later in January to check," Blake wrote.
Blake was convicted and fined $800.
He was also banned from driving for 12 months.
