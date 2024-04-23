Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man says he didn't know he was disqualified after driving interstate

By Court Reporter
Updated April 24 2024 - 9:07am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 38-YEAR-OLD man has been taken off the road for a year after he drove with a disqualified licence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.