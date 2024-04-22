Did we take your photo having fun with police at Peace Park for Youth Week?

JUMPING behind the wheel of a police car and on the back of a highway patrol bike was all part of the fun, at a Bathurst Youth Command community event on April 18.
The event was held as part of National Youth Week 2024, with the aim to bring people together and give them a chance to interact with the local police.
Coinciding with school holidays, and a beautiful autumn's day, a big crowd of families made their way to Peace Park to enjoy the fun.
The kids got to interact with the police, play games, have a barbecue lunch, and really enjoy being outside doing something different.
In addition to members of the local police force, representatives from PCYC Bathurst, Social Futures and Central West Women's Health also attended the community event.
Senior Constable Jess Lodge said the turnout was absolutely amazing and she hopes next year is even bigger and better.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and grabbed some photos of everyone enjoying the fun.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.