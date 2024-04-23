Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

From Marilyn to Mary: Probus Club presidential duties handed over

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 24 2024 - 9:11am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER a good two-year reign, president of the Probus Club of Macquarie Bathurst Marilyn Dickenson has handed over the baton to fellow member Mary Sams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.