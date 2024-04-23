From Marilyn to Mary: Probus Club presidential duties handed over

AFTER a good two-year reign, president of the Probus Club of Macquarie Bathurst Marilyn Dickenson has handed over the baton to fellow member Mary Sams.
The formalities took place on April 18, 2024, at the club's annual changeover luncheon, which was held at the Bathurst RSL.
More than 60 members of the club were in attendance, welcoming Ms Sams into the new role and thanking Ms Dickenson for her contributions as president over the past two years.
While generally the role of president changes annually, the Probus Club of Macquarie Bathurst usually hands the role over every two years.
This gives the president more time to find their feet in the role - a role that Ms Dickenson has enjoyed.
"It's been fun," she said.
"We're lucky to have a really good committee and really good members who join in the fun."
Ms Dickenson said that while she's stepping down from the role as president, she will still be very involved in the club as a member.
"I don't want to pull back too much or I'd find myself bored stiff," she said, laughing.
