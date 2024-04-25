We understand the power of being stronger together | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
The Neighbourhood Centre understands that one in four Australians are lonely.
We provide services to connect and support the community, and to help build skills.
There is always lots of activity at The Neighbourhood Centre and we have two special events in May.
Neighbourhood Centre Week will be happening across Australia from May 13-19. It is a nationwide initiative to celebrate the role of local Neighbourhood Centres.
This year the theme is "stronger together".
The Neighbourhood Centre in Bathurst and Oberon will take this opportunity to highlight the valuable work we do in our community.
On Tuesday, May 14, we will hold an open morning for the community from 10am-11.30am.
We welcome all community members. Come and find out what we do, who we are and how we can connect. You can also enjoy some delicious refreshments.
As Helen Keller wisely said: "Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much."
National Volunteer Week will be held from May 20-26, providing a special chance to thank our volunteer team for their important contribution.
Our volunteers support us in many programs and events, and we could not do without them, nor would we want to!
We also thank the many volunteers who support other organisations and groups in our community.
Your participation is sincerely appreciated, and it helps make our town a great place to live.
We have planned a Volunteer Expo during National Volunteer Week. It will be held at Bathurst RSL Club on Tuesday, May 21.
This is an opportunity for our community to come and find out what our local volunteer organisations and groups do and what they can offer you.
This year the theme is "something for everyone" and we welcome everyone to come and find out more.
The expo is also an opportunity for local volunteer organisations and groups to showcase their services and their wonderful volunteers.
Everyone is welcome to join us (volunteer organisations/groups can contact The Neighbourhood Centre for more information). It is a free event.
We have been busy planning new events and activities, and this includes our Connecting Seniors Program.
It is a free program for seniors which is held on the third Thursday of every month from 10am to noon.
Come and find out about services which can support you to live your best life in our community.
Refreshments will be provided and we have a guest speaker every month about a range of topics.
Keep an eye on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheNeighbourhoodCentre) as this provides regular updates about things we can offer our community.
We welcome inquiries, so you can also call in at 96 Russell Street, Bathurst or 12 Ross Street, Oberon.
Our phone number is 6332 4866.
