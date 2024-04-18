Truck and car crash on O'Connell Road, police on scene and investigating

Traffic on O'Connell Road is affected in both directions after a car and truck crashed on Thursday afternoon, April 18.
Emergency services were called just after 3pm following reports of the accident, which occurred on the Bathurst side of the Mayfield Road exit.
A NSW Ambulance Media representative told the Western Advocate that no injuries were sustained and paramedics were not needed.
As of 3.45pm, Bathurst Police road crews were at the scene carrying out standard investigation protocols.
According to Live Traffic NSW, motorists travelling along O'Connell Road are urged to slow down and drive with caution when approaching the scene - which is roughly 40 kilometres from Bathurst.
For more information and to stay updated, people can monitor the Live Traffic website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.