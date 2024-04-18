Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Truck and car crash on O'Connell Road, police on scene and investigating

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 18 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Traffic on O'Connell Road is affected in both directions after a car and truck crashed on Thursday afternoon, April 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.