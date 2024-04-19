Century-old buildings coming down at Canowindra as part of big build

CENTURY-OLD buildings at Canowindra are being demolished as the town gets a new health facility.
The old nurses' quarters, part of the original 1922 hospital, are coming down to allow for the development of a more modern health facility for the community.
After the site is cleared, the main construction of the $8.3 million Canowindra HealthOne facility is set to start in September on the site of the existing hospital, in the town's north-east, and is expected to be completed by late 2026.
Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said the new facility will improve care for patients in Canowindra and surrounding areas.
"With GPs and community services located on the hospital site, it will create a more seamless transition as they move between different healthcare settings," he said.
The NSW Government says it is creating a historical record to ensure the history of the demolished buildings is not lost.
Western NSW Local Health District director of corporate services Jeff Morrissey said those involved in the development have consulted with community groups to ensure the construction meets their needs.
"The nurses' quarters have played a monumental role over the years and while it is necessary for these buildings to be demolished, we recognise their importance in the community," he said.
Member for Orange Phil Donato said the redevelopment "will make a huge difference to our community".
"This exciting project will bring a range of healthcare providers together in the same place and improve access to health services for the community and surrounding areas," Mr Donato said.
The work at Canowindra comes as Bathurst prepares for a $200 million redevelopment of its hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.