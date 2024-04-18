Luai chasing revenge against the team he'll be joining in 2025

BEFORE Jarome Luai joins the Wests Tigers in 2025 he's on a mission to get the better of them when the Penrith Panthers get set for a Bathurst rematch on Saturday.
Luai, who put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Tigers in January, has overcome an small injury concern to line up at five-eighth for the Panthers in their clash this weekend.
He'll be facing future teammates at Carrington Park this weekend but in 2024 Luai's priorities remain firmly focused on bringing a fourth straight NRL premiership to the Penrith Panthers.
Memories of last year's shock 12-8 loss to the Tigers still sit in the minds of the team and Luai's determined to make amends.
"Obviously we didn't play our best last year," Luai said at Thursday afternoon's meet up with junior fans at George Park.
"While I wouldn't say exactly that it's fresh in our minds it's a reminder that we've got to be on our best this weekend.
"Yeah the conditions might have had a say in the result last year we're a team that doesn't want any excuses on the day.
"We never want to leave anything to chance. We want to do our work during the week and prepare well for each game."
There's been a decade of trips to Bathurst for the Panthers to play NRL matches and Luai said it's always great to see the community get around the even.
"It means a lot to the playing group in general, and we've got a lot of boys who come from out this way," he said.
"We always throw our support behind them and their communities, and give our energy to the people in Bathurst. It's great to put some smiles on some kids' faces."
Break comes at an opportune time
Panthers' bye last weekend came at the perfect time for Luai.
He sustained a minor knee injury in the team's loss to the Manly Sea Eagles but will be 100 per cent fit for the Bathurst game.
His presence will be vital in a Panthers team who will still be without regular halfback Nathan Cleary, who is still battling a hamstring injury.
"That was great timing with our bye," Luai said.
"It gave me a bit of extra time to get my knee right and get mentally set. I had a really good training week so I'm feeling pretty confident heading into this game."
It's been a reasonable start to the season for the defending champs.
They've won three of their five matches this year and are looking to patch things up after a loss to the Manly Sea Eagles in their most recent game.
Over their three straight premiership seasons the Panthers have lost back-to-back games on just two occasions, and the Wests Tigers were involved both of those times.
"Last week was a bit of a reminder that rugby league can be a bit of a rollercoaster of a game," Luai said.
"There's a few young boys in our team still playing through that week to week basis of NRL. You need to day to day and week by week and just enjoy the whole process and journey of it."
