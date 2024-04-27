Driver put in the hot seat for clocking his seventh drug-related charge

A MAN has been put in the hot seat by a magistrate after he fronted court for the seventh time for the same drug-related charge.
Jamie Stewart Bradford, 51, of Bourke Street, Bowenfels, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 17, 2024 to driving with drugs in his system.
Police documents tendered to the court said Bradford was behind the wheel of a black Toyota Yaris heading along O'Connell Road at Brewongle at around 6pm on December 13, 2023 when he was pulled over for false registration plates.
Bradford was asked for his licence, before he was drug tested.
He was positive for methamphetamine, police said.
Bradford was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was positive for cannabis and invalid for meth.
But forensic analysis later confirmed the presence of both drugs in his saliva, police said.
Police said that Bradford, while speaking with them, said he didn't take drugs.
He explained the car was unregistered and the false plates had expired, for which he was given an infringement notice.
BRADFORD'S lengthy driving with drug history was a focus for Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who questioned how he "hadn't worked out" that he would keep getting caught.
The court heard he had six prior matters of the same charge on his record.
Bradford was convicted and taken off the road for 12 months.
