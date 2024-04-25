No more driving for man after midnight chat with police

DRIVING without a licence has led to more time off the road for a 35-year-old.
Matt Graham Borghero, of Brilliant Street, Bathurst, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court of driving while suspended.
Police documents before the court said Borghero was driving a silver Holden Cruze along the Mitchell Highway in Bathurst just after midnight on February 24, 2024 when he was stopped by police.
He was asked for his licence, which police found to have been suspended.
Police said checks showed Borghero had been banned from driving from February 9, 2024 for three months for exceeding his demerit points.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Borghero aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
He was fined $1500 and banned from getting behind the wheel for six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.