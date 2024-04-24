From balloons to a celebrated bush writer, it's a festival of festivals | The arts

FROM a revamped Ironfest experience, now in Portland, to all things balloon festival happening in Canowindra, it's a great weekend for exploring the Central West.
The new Ironfest "Staying Alive" Makers Expo (Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28) at The Foundations of Portland will be a free event of markets, an expo, workshops and performances.
Dressing up is part of the fun, but certainly not compulsory.
The Canowindra International Balloon Festival includes an extra art exhibition, Bjorn Again at Canowindra Showground (Friday, April 26 at 8pm), a street parade (Saturday, April 27) and a pop-up choir (today and Friday, 10.30am-noon behind Perennially Plants).
Then there's the Community Clog event from 3-10pm on Saturday, April 27, including night markets complete with food and wine stalls, live music, entertainment and the highlight of the evening, the Cabonne Community Glow - a magical experience where you'll see hot air balloons lighting up their burners synced to all new music under the beautiful evening skies in the Central West.
The glow from the balloons is spectacular.
Save the date for these upcoming regional festivals:
Koyo Matsuri - Autumn Festival at Cowra Japanese Gardens (May 3-4).
Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (May 24-26).
Henry Lawson Festival of Arts in Grenfell over the June long weekend (June 6-9).
Henry Lawson Heritage Festival also over the June long weekend (June 8-10) in Gulgong.
Frost and Fire: combining toasty fire buckets, hearty treats from food trucks, boutique brews and internationally recognised Australian music acts on the main stage at Forbes Ski Dam (June 22).
Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival on June 22.
COME and mingle with other musicians tonight from 7pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
BMEC, Music NSW and Arts OutWest will host this Music Industry Mixer to bring music-based artists together for networking, industry updates and as a chance to meet and possibly collaborate.
Jason and Chloe Roweth Show at Grenfell Showground (Saturday, April 27 at 7pm).
Sculptures by the Bush continues to Sunday, May 5. Hay bale art, farm art and scarecrows are on display on various roads around Blayney.
And lots more gigs as listed at What's On.
Arts OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.