Merritt scores brace as Panthers start with win against Workies

IT might have only been the first game of the Peter McDonald Premiership season for the Bathurst Panthers but it's already clear they've got the capability to pile on tries when they're in the mood.
Panthers were a cut above Lithgow Workies in a 44-22 victory during Saturday's NRL game curtain raiser at Carrington Park.
A ruthless 15 minute stretch before the half-time break from the Panthers saw the hosts pile on five tries and it proved the difference at the final whistle.
New signing Josh Merritt made a strong impression in his first regular season appearance for the Panthers, scoring two tries in the opening half.
Workies weren't disgraced by any means, with halfback Eli Morris scoring a hat trick in defeat, while the team showed glimpses of promise during an improved second half.
The signing of Merritt in the off-season created plenty of buzz, and with the way he orchestrated the Panthers attack it's easy to see why.
He'd come into the Carrington Park clash on the back of a hamstring injury but looked sharp throughout the game.
Once the Panthers picked up their first try of the game in the 25th minute Merritt really began to hit his stride, playing a hand in several tries while finding two of his own.
The halfback said wasn't too concerned about how the Panthers went about their round one game, as long as they came away with the victory.
"It was a good way to start the year here in Bathurst. It's just great to get the two points to be honest," he said.
"We started slowly in both halves but we ended up running away with it, so that was good.
"I thought the spine was combining really well. That was a really good effort from all of the boys.
"It's only round one, so it's still early days, and it's good to come away with the points."
Merritt said he's put his injury behind him and is keen to see how the rest of the year plays out.
"It's coming along well," he said.
"I'm really enjoying my time in Bathurst so far. I can't wait for the rest of the season."
Workies stunned the hosts in the third minutes when Lithgow latched onto their own kick and found the opening points through Morris.
Panthers continued to attack the Workies try line relentlessly over the next 20 minutes, as both Evan Cafe and Brady Cheshire came within inches of scoring.
Once Jackson Vallis scored for Panthers it opened the floodgates.
Panthers high pace of play and offloads helped set up tries to Nick Tilburg and Cheshire as well as a brace for Merritt.
Morris' halves partner, Kaidyn Whittaker, gave Workies hopes of a comeback when he crossed for a try five minutes into the new half.
Those thoughts were swiftly crushed when Jake Betts and former Workies man Dylan Miles ran across tries for the Panthers in quick succession.
Workies enjoyed some time up the Panthers' end of the ground and made the most of their time there when Morris completed his hat trick with two identical tries.
Morris threw a dummy and stepped inside on both occasions to give himself the space he needed to score.
Panthers winger Haydn Edwards added to the scoreline just two minutes out from full-time when he ran around several Workies defenders to score down the right wing.
BATHURST PANTHERS 44 (Josh Merritt 2, Jackson Vallis, Nick Tilburg, Brady Cheshire, Jake Betts, Dylan Miles, Haydn Edwards tries; Josh Rivett 6 conversions) defeated LITHGOW WORKIES 22 (Eli Morris 3, Kaidyn Whittaker tries; Morris 3 conversions)
