Man flown to hospital with burns all over his body after accident with fire

A MAN has been flown to hospital after he was burned as a result of an accident involving fire.
Ambulance crews were called to Monty Walk in West Bathurst just before 10pm on Friday, April 19, 2024 following reports that a person had been injured during an accident involving fire.
The Western Advocate understands a man in his 30s was flown to Concord General Hospital by the Toll Rescue helicopter.
A spokesperson from the NSW Ambulance media unit said the man had burns to his face, hands and legs.
At the time of publication, it is not yet known what the degree of burns are that the man suffered or what condition he remains in.
More to come.
