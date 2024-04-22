Dogs defend diligently: First chapter in new era of colts begins with win

IT appears there's a new team ready to add to the Bathurst Bulldogs' winning culture.
The Bulldogs' made their return to the Central West Rugby Union colts competition on Saturday with a convincing 26-0 win over the Orange Emus at Ashwood Park.
Given the club's strong numbers throughout the pre-season the Bulldogs colts came into the game with expectations of a great showing.
While it wasn't the prettiest of performances - with three red cards being shown and a healthy amount of errors - the Bulldogs' defence came to the fore.
It was a nice way to start the club's 150th year, and it kicked-off a successful day at Ashwood Park for the Bulldogs.
The club ended up winning four of the five grades, including the first grade grand final rematch.
The move back to an under 20s colts competition (from the previous under 19s setup) attracted a big number of players to the Bulldogs in the pre-season.
Co-coach Shane Cantrill said his side had been counting down the days until they could finally make their return to the competition.
"It's great to get a win but the main thing was getting the colts comp up and going and getting these guys consistent games through the year," he said.
"The guys did really well after a bit of a long pre-season and then they finally got a game under their belt. It was a bit of scrappy affair unfortunately but they'll build on that.
"There was a bit of dropped ball but it was trying conditions, with a bit of wind on the day, and we were a bit eager to play some footy so our skills went out the door a bit.
"They're a great bunch of kids. The skillset needs improving through the year and that's up to us to build on that."
One thing that was firing on all cylinders was the Bulldogs defence.
The hosts dominated field position and possession but did have to see off a couple of close calls near their own try line.
"That was really great to see," Cantrill said.
"We had a lot of the ball and the majority of the game was played in their half. Emus got to our line a couple of times but our boys defended very well.
"I really wish we could have kept on playing past full-time. The more footy they can get, the better.
"It was great to start the year with five games at home and win in four out of five."
Bulldogs got their first grade season off to the perfect start on Saturday with a 26-17 victory in their grand final rematch with Emus.
Captain Peter Fitzsimmons scored twice in the bonus point win.
The ever-dangerous women's side showed that they will once again be a force this season after seeing off a determined Orange squad 33-5.
The third grade team emerged 18-17 winners in the closest game of the weekend.
Bulldogs second grade were the only home team not to come away victorious on the day, losing a tight contest 24-20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.