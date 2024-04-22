'Can't seem to defend a wet paper bag': Mungoes' rollercoaster continues

NO problem putting on points but plenty of issues keeping teams away from their own try line.
It's the running theme for CSU Mungoes early in their Woodbridge Cup season after going down 34-28 at home to the Eugowra Golden Eagles.
Mungoes came into their first home game of the season off an entertaining 44-40 win over the Grenfell Goannas, looking to tighten up the gaps in their defence.
However, once again, the Mungoes looked lethal in attack but struggled to keep the points off the other side of the scoreboard.
The loss leaves Mungoes with one win from their opening three games, though still shows there's reasons to be excited about the way the uni side have been going about their business.
Mungoes captain Ryan Thompson, who scored in defeat, said it's been an early season rollercoaster for his team after three games.
"We're pretty silky with the ball. Our last two scorelines show that we're up there in the numbers but we just can't seem to defend a wet paper bag," he said.
"Eugowra are a pretty handy side this year, they're nothing like what they were last year. With the team we've got now we probably thrash them but this time they're miles ahead.
"We've had a couple of close games already this year. Big scorelines and good footy to watch, with plenty of tries."
Eugowra hooker Curtis Wykamp had a blinder of a match, scoring four tries in his side's win.
Ash Magaya continued his hot start to the season by picking up another two tries for the Mungoes.
With a short build up the club had to the opening round this season Thompson said the team should be proud of the progress they've made so far.
"We have to get started a bit later in the year, since we're a uni team, so our pre-seasons aren't very long. Then there's a lot of blokes who haven't played with each other before," he said.
"Defence is all about trusting the man you're playing next to and it takes a couple of weeks to build up your trust in that bloke."
Mungoes get an opportunity to bounce back next round when they travel to take on the Cargo Blue Heelers.
They'll then travel again to face high flying Woodbridge Cup newcomers Cowra Magpies.
"We're liking the footy we're playing, it's just defence we need to sort out. We're putting up good scores and our backline looks great - and people are scared of them," Thompson said.
"The hope is that we can figure out our defence against Cargo and then that way against Cowra we've hopefully got something to fall back on."
