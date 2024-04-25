Stunning home in serene setting

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday April 26: 25 Basalt Way, Kelso:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 25 Basalt Way, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Offering the perfect blend of luxury and comfort this brand new masterfully build home stands as a testament to quality craftsmanship and superior construction.
Listing agent Mitchell Bestwick said that every detail exuded quality and sophistication. "The home is complete with multiple glamourous features throughout.
"The home is nestled within a tranquil loop street providing a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life," he said. "Embrace modern living with a spacious open plan layout seamlessly flowing from the kitchen to the living areas, providing the perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment."
Built brand new, the home has a neutral colour palette that creates a welcoming ambiance throughout the home, offering a canvas for personalisation and style and a sense of warmth and tranquillity. With so many unique and stylish design choices throughout this brand new home stands out among others for its trendy and chic design choices.
Mitchell said the kitchen really was the heart of the home. "New owners can immerse themselves in culinary delight with a kitchen designed for both elegance and functionality," he said. "Featuring pristine stone benchtops, top-of-the-line appliances, stylish pendant lights, and a hidden pantry with floating shelves, this space offers the perfect blend of style, convenience, and organisation."
You can enjoy the open plan kitchen, dining, and living area, or escape through the stylish barn door to the formal loungeroom for more space. In the main bedroom, pendant lights hang either side of the bed providing the perfect ambiance and go hand in hand with the luxurious ensuite and walk-in robe. The three other bedrooms are all a great size and offer built-in robes, while ducted heating and cooling throughout provide year-round comfort.
Entertain in style or simply unwind outdoors in the expansive, covered entertaining area which is nestled under the main roof and provides the ideal setting for outdoor gatherings and leisure. Glass stacking doors provide a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors living.
The sizable block offers side access to an additional Colourbond shed in the backyard providing additional versatility and convenience, while the location is ideal and within close proximity to local shops, schools, and facilities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.