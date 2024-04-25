Stunning home in serene setting

You can enjoy the open plan kitchen, dining, and living area, or escape through the stylish barn door to the formal loungeroom for more space. In the main bedroom, pendant lights hang either side of the bed providing the perfect ambiance and go hand in hand with the luxurious ensuite and walk-in robe. The three other bedrooms are all a great size and offer built-in robes, while ducted heating and cooling throughout provide year-round comfort.