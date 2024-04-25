Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Stunning home in serene setting

April 26 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stunning home in serene setting
Stunning home in serene setting

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday April 26: 25 Basalt Way, Kelso:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.