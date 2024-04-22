'Just me and my guitar': That's what life's all about for Eli

A STAGE, a guitar and a love of all things music; that's what life is all about for Eli Corkery.
The 15-year-old soothed the ears of folk bustling among the Bathurst CBD on Sunday afternoon (April 21, 2024) as he stepped on stage at Sunday Sesh in Kings Parade.
Eli opened the musical festival, put on by Bathurst's Youth Council as part of NSW Youth Week, by performing 'Photograph' by Ed Sheeran in one of his first few live performances.
"It's really good to have a way [like this event] to get out there and be seen by people here and beyond," he said.
Music has always been a part of the Kelso High school student's life, with a choir of talented relatives igniting the love.
"Ever since I was a kid I've loved music. My mum, aunts and uncles play instruments so that's brought me to really love music too," Eli said.
While picking a favourite song to perform or listen to is difficult, for Eli it's all about the acoustic, pop and folk feel.
"It's just me and my guitar," he said.
With an array of talented youth scattered throughout the Bathurst area, Youth Council Mayor Jasmyn Nankervis said the festival was about offering musicians and performers time to shine.
"Bathurst is such a talented town, so we thought we really needed to showcase that," Ms Nankervis said.
"Last year we had a sports day and this year a musical festival because we wanted to find a way to incorporate people into Youth Week who are into the creative space."
On the day, there was market stalls, food vendors, prizes and giveaways, minute to win it challenges, a chocolate toss and a question and answer session with the Bathurst youth councillors.
