Here's who enjoyed the wins in the wool section | Rural Notebook

THE Royal Bathurst Show wool steward, Brian Seaman, has provided details of the wool exhibit, a very pleasing show with more than 130 fleeces on display.
Wins in the crossbred section were recorded by Kerry and Brendan Cole, Turon Hill, Sofala.
Brian Seaman and his team deserve praise for another excellent wool display at the show - a worthy showcase of our district's wool industry.
SATURDAY, May 4 brings us Jeanine Kimm's attempt on the world women's record shearing tally at "Dalkeith", Cassilis.
In earlier days, Dalkeith's Sir Frederick McMaster bought a prize Merino ram from the Falkiner family of Boonoke and Wanganella studs in the NSW Riverina.
A progeny of that ram was stud named David and was the model for the Golden Fleece fuel company across Australia.
As we look at shearing records, we see that New Zealand-born shearer Luke Vernon shore 500 Merino ewes in a strict eight-hour day in Western Australia last week.
The rules for shearing Merinos in a record attempt tell us that the first 10 ewes shorn must cut 34 kilograms.
An average 3.4kg is pretty close to what a good commercial ewe will produce at a six-monthly shearing and record probably 8.5 mic.
FORMER NSW Farmers president James Jackson penned an interesting column in last week's issue of The Land.
He mentioned the many problems that wool producers have faced in recent years, such as:
James mentions the possibility of many more producers leaving the industry.
Groups such as Bathurst Merino Association continue to strongly support the wool industry with events such as a Merinolink Conference in Bathurst, an annual ewe competition, a ram expo in August and a three-year local wether trial.
The wool section at the Royal Bathurst Show still attracts plenty of interest and we know that much of our district is tailor-made for wool production.
THE war in the Middle East has grown to partly include Iran as Israel defends its territory.
These drone attacks from both countries have caused a lot of countries to declare no-fly zones and flights to Great Britain have been diverted.
The closure of airspace inside Iran has stopped the trade in chilled bag lambs and caused a price fall of close to $40 for those lambs, particularly in western Victoria, where the major abattoir was a leading processor of those light lambs.
The ongoing wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Iran must have serious, ongoing impacts on fuel supply and price in Australia.
FOLLOWING on from the horrible events at Westfield Bondi and at a Sydney church, most of us are being nervous and very careful.
We are fortunate to have a calm, capable premier in Chris Minns and we hope our prime minister will lead when he is needed.
I'm sure that many country people will join me as we notice Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings getting onto his front foot, supporting the Three Wise Men as they raise funds to attempt to lighten up parking in our CBD.
He's also leading the council's cost-cutting agenda and even had an idea for a restaurant on the Mount Panorama Skyline.
Our region needs a lot of forward thinking as it seems to be changing from lots of farm production into a thriving inland city where we must wonder where all the newcomers find a job.
Friday, April 26: Bush poets evening at Perthville Hall.
Thursday, May 2, 1pm: Violet Hills Charolais at Rydal; 32 poll bulls. Phone Sean, 0419 416 197; Daryl, 0428 639 674.
Friday, May 3, 1pm (10am inspections): Stanford Poll Herefords; 32 bulls; 10 reg. cows and calves; 20 commercial cows and calves; 6 reg. PTIC heifers; 40 commercial PTIC heifers. Phone Michael, 0437 685 837; Bill Gilbert, 0407 440 563.
Wednesday, June 5: Merinolink Conference at Rydges Bathurst. Followed by on-farm field day, June 6. Purchase tickets from merinolink.com.au/conference24/
THE wool market in week 42 improved by up to 20ac/kg clean on Merino types based on the previous week Melbourne close.
The main reason for this was a drop of around two per cent in the Australian dollar/US dollar rate to around that 0.64 level, which ultimately makes wool more attractive to our customers who buy in US dollars - this being a good percentage of our Chinese customers.
In actual fact, the US dollar wool index dropped 3USc/kg, while the Australian dollar level lifted by 16ac/kg or around 1.8 per cent.
This lift was of great relief to all involved and we hope that these new US dollar levels stimulate demand in a very tough trading environment.
Both traders and wool topmaking factories were active this week as they pushed hard to cover their short positions and get wool to cover their manufacturing needs.
Crossbred types were up to three per cent dearer for the week.
All in all, it was a positive week for the market.
Week 43 has an early estimated offering of around 45,000 bales.
WE must all bow our heads and remember the sacrifices of our men and women who gave us what we have today. Anzac Day is sacred; Lest We Forget.
