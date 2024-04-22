Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Your guide to service times in the Bathurst district on Anzac Day

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
April 22 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ON Thursday, April 25, millions of people across Australia will pause to remember the sacrifice people have made at war.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.