Your guide to service times in the Bathurst district on Anzac Day

ON Thursday, April 25, millions of people across Australia will pause to remember the sacrifice people have made at war.
That includes people right in the Bathurst district, with multiple services and memorials to be held throughout the day to mark Anzac Day.
The traditional Bathurst dawn service will be held at 4.30am, before the main march at 10.15am, followed by the community service at 10.30am and the Boer War Memorial at 11.50am.
There will be a short service and wreath laying at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre at 11.55am, before the sunset service at the war graves at the Bathurst Cemetery.
The retreat and lowering of colours will be at the Carillon from 6pm.
Other services outside of Bathurst includes:
For more information on services and Anzac Day, contact the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch on 6333 2909.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.