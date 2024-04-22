Driver in custody after police operation along Bradwardine Road, more to come

A POLICE operation in the west of the city has resulted in the driver of a car being taken into custody.
A vehicle, with what looked to be a damaged tyre, was towed from the Bradwardine Road and Suttor Street intersection at around 1.30pm on Monday, April 22, 2024 after the police operation at around 1pm.
Before it was towed, the vehicle had been stopped on the Windradyne side of Suttor Street, just past the roundabout.
When the Advocate was at the intersection, there were a number of police crews on the scene.
The Advocate understands no other road users were involved in the incident and no significant traffic delays occurred as a result.
An update will be provided as more information becomes available.
